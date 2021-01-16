Electra Achieves Market Capitalization of $605,583.09 (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Electra has a total market cap of $605,583.09 and approximately $592.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electra has traded 103.9% higher against the US dollar. One Electra coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,601,964,860 coins and its circulating supply is 28,734,808,307 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electra’s official website is electraproject.org

Electra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

