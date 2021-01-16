Electra Price Up 103.9% Over Last Week (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Electra has traded up 103.9% against the US dollar. Electra has a total market capitalization of $605,583.09 and approximately $592.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,601,964,860 coins and its circulating supply is 28,734,808,307 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Electra is medium.com/@electrafoundation . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Electra is electraproject.org

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

