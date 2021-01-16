Elysian (ELY) Market Capitalization Hits $54,284.79

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Elysian token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Elysian has a market cap of $54,284.79 and $251,025.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00056779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.47 or 0.00508408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00044419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.21 or 0.04189220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016371 BTC.

Elysian Profile

ELY is a token. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.