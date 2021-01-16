ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

ENGGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of ENGGY opened at $10.81 on Friday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.