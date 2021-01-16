EOS (EOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.65 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, EOS has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and approximately $3.41 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $2.82 or 0.00007590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,026,224,178 coins and its circulating supply is 939,524,167 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

Buying and Selling EOS

