Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in December

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EBKDY stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.51. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $57.90.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

