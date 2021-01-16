ESBC Achieves Market Capitalization of $383,231.79 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $383,231.79 and approximately $321,396.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 25,521,495 coins and its circulating supply is 25,253,690 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

ESBC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

