Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.40.

WTRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In other Essential Utilities news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,222,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after purchasing an additional 626,315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,885,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,893,000 after purchasing an additional 228,223 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,225,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,341,000 after purchasing an additional 241,435 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,336,000 after purchasing an additional 71,730 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 940,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.15 on Friday. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $348.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.