Ethereum Classic Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.22 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $894.36 million and approximately $1.22 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $7.69 or 0.00020810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,227.59 or 0.03322376 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

