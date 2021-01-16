Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.39

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.39 and traded as high as $7.69. Euroseas shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 20,730 shares.

ESEA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euroseas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.35 price objective on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Euroseas from $4.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 million. Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.89%. On average, analysts expect that Euroseas Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Euroseas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

