EveriToken (EVT) Price Up 88% Over Last Week

EveriToken (CURRENCY:EVT) traded up 57.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One EveriToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EveriToken has a market cap of $145,115.40 and $268.00 worth of EveriToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EveriToken has traded 88% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EveriToken alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007167 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007395 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000163 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 65.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EveriToken Token Profile

EveriToken (EVT) is a token. EveriToken’s total supply is 194,322,605 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,614,716 tokens. EveriToken’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . EveriToken’s official message board is medium.com/@everitoken . The Reddit community for EveriToken is /r/everitoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EveriToken is www.everitoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “everiToken is a token-based public chain. It aims to revolutionize the way anything of value is managed and transferred by adapting the concept to benefit all people of the world. Rather than code directly, users rely on safe contracts to facilitate processes such as the issuance and transfer of tokens. By simplifying functions to the core requirements, safe contracts ensure that all chain transactions are secure and without loopholes, as the available API functions are fully reviewed and verified. “

Buying and Selling EveriToken

EveriToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveriToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveriToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EveriToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EveriToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EveriToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.