Excelsior Mining Corp. (MIN.TO) (TSE:MIN) Trading Down 0.9%

Excelsior Mining Corp. (MIN.TO) (TSE:MIN)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 50,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 92,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.61. The stock has a market cap of C$262.52 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00.

Excelsior Mining Corp. (MIN.TO) (TSE:MIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

