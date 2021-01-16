Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$37.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82. Exchange Income Co. has a 52-week low of C$12.57 and a 52-week high of C$45.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.67.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$297.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EIF. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC increased their target price on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$35.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.44.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

