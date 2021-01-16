EXMO Coin Market Cap Hits $2.85 Million (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. EXMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $8,565.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMO Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EXMO Coin has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00058136 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.35 or 0.00518954 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005804 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00045128 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,552.49 or 0.04232517 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013828 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.
- INO COIN (INO) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016366 BTC.
EXMO Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “
Buying and Selling EXMO Coin
EXMO Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for EXMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.