Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) fell 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.07. 312,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 361,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45.

Exro Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXROF)

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing Dynamic Power Management (DPM) technology and system architecture for rotating electrical machines. The company's DPM technology is a control system that integrates wiring of the rotating machine coils into the power electronics. Exro Technologies Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.