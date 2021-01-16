Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $249.77 Million

Brokerages forecast that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) will announce $249.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.00 million and the lowest is $246.60 million. Extended Stay America reported sales of $272.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Extended Stay America.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $245,600.00. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAY stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extended Stay America (STAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.