Fatcoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.87 Million (FAT)

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, Fatcoin has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. Fatcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fatcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fatcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00058822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.48 or 0.00513148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00043692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,559.00 or 0.04199870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016365 BTC.

Fatcoin Coin Profile

FAT is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Fatcoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,655,308 coins. Fatcoin’s official website is www.fatbtc.com . Fatcoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc

According to CryptoCompare, “FatBTC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles, established in the year 2014. It accepts both withdrawals and deposits in Fiat using CNY, the most active trading pair on FatBTC exchange is ETH/BTC. The Fatcoin (FAT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the internal currency of the FatBTC Exchange. “

Buying and Selling Fatcoin

Fatcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fatcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fatcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fatcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fatcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.