Fetch.ai Price Reaches $0.0870 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0870 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $64.92 million and $17.51 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00058863 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.21 or 0.00512067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00043918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,547.89 or 0.04189222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013049 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016292 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

