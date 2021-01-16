FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James started coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FGEN opened at $43.23 on Friday. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The business had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $133,764.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $139,393.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,292 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,270.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,418 shares of company stock worth $755,799 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 895.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in FibroGen by 200.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 38.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at about $1,358,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.