Filecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.01 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $22.74 or 0.00062948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $401.19 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00050197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00118788 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00065188 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00251474 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,478.79 or 0.92688031 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00035666 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 44,584,205 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

