Financial Contrast: BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) vs. Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) and Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Semler Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions $27.37 million 48.24 -$1.66 million $0.08 504.13 Semler Scientific $32.77 million 18.13 $15.08 million $1.88 47.17

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than BioLife Solutions. Semler Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioLife Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions 12.67% 0.53% 0.43% Semler Scientific 42.42% 64.58% 49.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioLife Solutions and Semler Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions 0 2 8 0 2.80 Semler Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00

BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $32.44, indicating a potential downside of 19.55%. Semler Scientific has a consensus target price of $80.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.22%. Given Semler Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than BioLife Solutions.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats BioLife Solutions on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; and the ThawSTAR line that includes automated vial and cryobag thawing products that control the heat and timing of the thawing process of biologic materials. The company also provides evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; and liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

