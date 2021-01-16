Financial Contrast: Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) vs. LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LiveRamp and Glory Star New Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -26.19% -8.82% -7.53% Glory Star New Media Group N/A 12.52% 2.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and Glory Star New Media Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $380.57 million 14.98 -$124.51 million ($1.85) -46.46 Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A $3.28 million N/A N/A

Glory Star New Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LiveRamp and Glory Star New Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 9 0 3.00 Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveRamp presently has a consensus target price of $68.45, indicating a potential downside of 20.36%. Given LiveRamp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Glory Star New Media Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Glory Star New Media Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has collaboration with The Trade Desk, Inc. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited provides advertisement and content production services in China. It also engages in the mobile and online advertising, digital media, and entertainment businesses. In addition, the company offers CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform, which provides online store, live streaming, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

