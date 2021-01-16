Firo Price Tops $4.09 on Major Exchanges (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. Firo has a total market capitalization of $46.73 million and $2.15 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Firo has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Firo coin can currently be bought for $4.09 or 0.00011011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,115.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,233.44 or 0.03323240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.62 or 0.00397720 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.97 or 0.01341660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.35 or 0.00564060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.00424184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.93 or 0.00280012 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00020775 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,433,374 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Buying and Selling Firo

Firo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

