First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Short Interest Down 22.6% in December

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 998,400 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 687,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

FR stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 900,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,923. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $116.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.44 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 153,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

