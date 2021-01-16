First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

FMBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $18.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $183.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan acquired 1,631 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,213.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $159,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 41.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $246,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

