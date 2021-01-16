First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMBI. Raymond James raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan purchased 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $25,003.23. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,213.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $22.53.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $183.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

