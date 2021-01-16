First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.54 and last traded at $22.69. Approximately 8,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 19,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 14.09% of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

