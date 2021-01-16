First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Stock Price Down 0.5%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.65 and last traded at $25.65. 18,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 12,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.221 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,548,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter.

