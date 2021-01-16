First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Trading Down 1.3%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) dropped 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.18 and last traded at $19.32. Approximately 82,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the average daily volume of 17,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 694,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 69.42% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.