First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Trading Down 1.5%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) shares fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.86 and last traded at $47.03. 23,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 29,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.73.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,688,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,344,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 180.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at $459,000.

