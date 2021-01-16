First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Trading Down 1.1%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)’s share price dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.84 and last traded at $38.91. Approximately 13,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 16,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.36.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.