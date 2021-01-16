First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 19.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period.

FNY traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,036. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $70.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

