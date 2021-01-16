First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Shares Down 0.8%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.56 and last traded at $61.66. Approximately 5,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 23,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.15.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.