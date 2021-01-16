First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) shares fell 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.84 and last traded at $23.84. 56 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71.

