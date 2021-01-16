First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Stock Price Down 1.3%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.91 and last traded at $49.28. 14,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 28,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.91.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

