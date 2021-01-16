First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Stock Price Down 0.8%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.60 and last traded at $50.81. Approximately 55,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 121,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.24.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

