First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Trading Down 1.4%

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.33 and last traded at $36.81. Approximately 22,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 32,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

