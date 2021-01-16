First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Short Interest Down 23.0% in December

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the December 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $138,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,063,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after buying an additional 28,253 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCVT traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,267. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. This is a positive change from First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

