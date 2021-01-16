FirstBlood (1ST) Market Cap Hits $13.67 Million

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 16th. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000440 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. FirstBlood has a total market capitalization of $13.67 million and $553.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00056132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.88 or 0.00528220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00042523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.09 or 0.04082765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00013602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00016171 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood (CRYPTO:1ST) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

