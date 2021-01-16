Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $44.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.99. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

