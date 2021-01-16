Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBC. Raymond James raised their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

In other news, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $150,016,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $60,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 19.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,357,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $188,363,000 after buying an additional 1,034,302 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 500.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 57,449 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 37,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 20.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

