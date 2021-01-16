Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

FLXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $76,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Arkowitz sold 6,073 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $67,592.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,164.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,907 shares of company stock valued at $188,175 over the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $126,000.

NASDAQ FLXN opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $644.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $18.87.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. Equities analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

