Flowchain (FLC) Price Down 13.1% This Week

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Flowchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $14,481.92 and approximately $32.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00056285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.17 or 0.00498801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00042944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.75 or 0.04091230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 76.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00016350 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

