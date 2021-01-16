FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Update

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the December 15th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ:FONR traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. 17,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,034. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FONAR has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $26.49.
FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter.
FONAR Company Profile
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.
