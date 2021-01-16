FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Update

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the December 15th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:FONR traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. 17,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,034. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FONAR has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $26.49.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FONR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FONAR by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FONAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of FONAR by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of FONAR by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FONAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

