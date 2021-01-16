Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Short Interest Down 23.1% in December

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Fortis in the third quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Fortis during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 40.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortis stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $40.97. 400,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,477. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.379 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

