FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition (FOXWU) to Raise $50 Million in IPO

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition (FOXWU) plans to raise $50 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, January 20th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 5,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a market cap of $63 million.

KINGSWOOD CAPITAL MARKETS (a division of Benchmark Investments) acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We intend to focus our search for a target business in the biotechnology and/or telemedicine sector of the healthcare industry in North America. “.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition was founded in 2020 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 1 Rockefeller Plaza, Suite 1039, New York, New York 10020, US and can be reached via phone at 917-284-8938.

Receive News & Ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.