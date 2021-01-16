Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.80.

FRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.91. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $32.88.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $550.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.00 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

