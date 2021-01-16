Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIY) Shares Down 2.1%

Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIY)’s share price fell 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.65. 45 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Italy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.65% of Franklin FTSE Italy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

