Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) Trading Down 3.3%

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.46 and last traded at $32.62. 24,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 32,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.74.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLKR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth about $222,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

