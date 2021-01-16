Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 815,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 722,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,133. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. Frank’s International has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $4.28.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.37 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 29.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 40.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 729,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 209,684 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 104.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 342,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 174,930 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 471,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 46,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 59.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 24,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

